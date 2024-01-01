$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GT w/Turbo ONE OWNER AND LOW KMS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,525 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your driving experience with the 2021 Mazda3 GT AWD, a luxury compact car that combines sophisticated design, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional performance. Perfect for those who crave style and substance in every drive.
Key Features:
All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Enjoy enhanced traction and control with Mazdas i-Activ AWD system, ensuring a smooth and confident ride in all conditions.
Powerful Performance: The Mazda3 GT AWD boasts a 2.5L Skyactiv-G engine, producing 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque, delivering exhilarating performance and efficiency.
Elegant Design: Turn heads with the Mazda3s sleek, aerodynamic lines, signature LED headlights, and 18-inch alloy wheels, showcasing Mazdas Kodo design philosophy.
Luxurious Interior: Sink into comfort with leather-trimmed seats, a power-adjustable drivers seat with memory settings, and a heated steering wheel for those chilly mornings.
Advanced Technology: Stay connected with the 8.8-inch Mazda Connect infotainment system, featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Enjoy premium sound with the Bose 12-speaker audio system.
Innovative Safety: Drive confidently with Mazdas i-Activsense safety suite, including features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Smart Brake Support.
Driver-Centric Experience: Enjoy a refined driving experience with Mazdas Skyactiv-Vehicle Dynamics with G-Vectoring Control Plus, enhancing handling and stability for a more engaging drive.
Discover the joy of driving with the 2021 Mazda3 GT AWD.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
