2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GX - Heated Seats
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Used
- Listing ID: 9094612
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Innovative performance isn't just about power it's about an engaging, responsive drive that connects you to the road. This 2021 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Like all Mazdas, this 2021 Mazda3 was built with one thing in mind: you. Born from our obsession with creating beautiful vehicles and expressed through our design language called Kodo: which means Soul of Motion Mazda aimed to capture movement, even while standing still. Stepping inside its elegant and airy cabin, you'll feel right at home with ultra comfortable seats, a perfectly positioned steering wheel, and top notch technology for the modern era.It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GX. This incredible Mazda3 offers comfort and convenience with features such as a large 8.8 inch colour touchscreen with Mazda Connect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, LED lights and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional options include blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, Mazda Harmonic Acoustics stereo with 8 speakers, remote keyless entry with a proximity key for push button start and a 60-40 split rear seat to make loading cargo a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Led Lights, Proximity Key.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Proximity Key
Rear cross traffic alert
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights
