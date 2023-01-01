$139,995+ tax & licensing
604-756-3390
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S 580 AMG 4MATIC Sedan
Location
The Padda Auto Sales
31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$139,995
- Listing ID: 9701524
- Stock #: AAA
- VIN: W1K6G7GB4MA018674
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 7,300 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCAL CAR NO ACCIDENT,LONG WHEEL BASE, ABSIDIAN BLACK METALLI, BLACK NAPPA LEATHER,PREMIUM PACKAGE, PREMIUM REAR SEATING PACKAGE, 21 AMG MULTI-SPOKE WHEELS, ACTIVE AMBIENT LIGHTING , 3D DISPLAY, MBUX AUGMENTED REALITY HEAD-UP DISPLAY, DIGITALLIGHT HEADLIGHTS
Vehicle Features
