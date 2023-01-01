Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

7,300 KM

$139,995

+ tax & licensing
$139,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Padda Auto Sales

604-756-3390

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 580 AMG 4MATIC Sedan

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 580 AMG 4MATIC Sedan

Location

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

604-756-3390

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$139,995

+ taxes & licensing

7,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9701524
  • Stock #: AAA
  • VIN: W1K6G7GB4MA018674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 7,300 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL CAR NO ACCIDENT,LONG WHEEL BASE, ABSIDIAN BLACK METALLI, BLACK NAPPA LEATHER,PREMIUM PACKAGE, PREMIUM REAR SEATING PACKAGE, 21 AMG MULTI-SPOKE WHEELS, ACTIVE AMBIENT LIGHTING , 3D DISPLAY, MBUX AUGMENTED REALITY HEAD-UP DISPLAY, DIGITALLIGHT HEADLIGHTS

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Padda Auto Sales

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

604-756-3390

