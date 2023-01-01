$68,995+ tax & licensing
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # BE0773
- Mileage 72,590 KM
Vehicle Description
Local!
Local Van
Clean History
170-Inch Wheel Base
High Roof
6 Cylinder Diesel
Upgraded Back-Up Camera
Upgraded Stereo System
+ much, much, more!
With a classy and stylish front end, this Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van is arguably the first and foremost choice when looking for a high end quality cargo hauler. This 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Sprinter Cargo has always been the best choice for a high quality, durable and highly efficient cargo van and this 2021 model is no different. With generous cargo space and a handsome and well sculpted interior, this 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van is ready to go that extra mile. While other cargo vans are only about getting the job done, this Sprinter Cargo Van puts a focus on driver comfort and safety. Like any other vehicle created by Mercedes-Benz this Sprinter Cargo Van offers nothing but the best.This van has 72,590 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. All Listed Monthly/Bi-Weekly/Weekly Payments include a 695 documentation fee, and a 995 finance fee, plus taxes. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
