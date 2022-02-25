Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

151 KM

Details Description

$82,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$82,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Van 2500 High Roof 170 - Local - $516 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Van 2500 High Roof 170 - Local - $516 B/W

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

Contact Seller

$82,995

+ taxes & licensing

151KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8322270
  • Stock #: U5682
  • VIN: W1Y4ECHY5MP405682

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # U5682
  • Mileage 151 KM

Vehicle Description

Brand New, Local, Clean, High Roof, Extended 170-inch Wheelbase, Balance of Full Manufacturers Warranty Brand new 2021 Mercedes Sprinter 2500 Highroof 170-inch Extended Wheelbase! Options/Features: - Back-Up Camera - High Roof - Extended Wheelbase (170-inch) - Balance of Full Manufacturers Warranty + Much more! With a classy and stylish front end, this Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van is arguably the first and foremost choice when looking for a high end quality cargo hauler. This 2021 Mercedes Benz Sprinter Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The Sprinter Cargo has always been the best choice for a high quality, durable and highly efficient cargo van and this 2021 model is no different. With generous cargo space and a handsome and well sculpted interior, this 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van is ready to go that extra mile. While other cargo vans are only about getting the job done, this Sprinter Cargo Van puts a focus on driver comfort and safety. Like any other vehicle created by Mercedes-Benz this Sprinter Cargo Van offers nothing but the best.This low mileage van has just 151 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $515.94 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

2022 Hyundai Tucson ...
 15,892 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 BMW 6 Series 64...
 52,600 KM
$53,888 + tax & lic
2004 Buick Regal LS ...
 244,474 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

Call Dealer

604381XXXX

(click to show)

6043811161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory