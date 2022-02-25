$82,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Cargo Van 2500 High Roof 170 - Local - $516 B/W
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
$82,995
- Listing ID: 8322270
- Stock #: U5682
- VIN: W1Y4ECHY5MP405682
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 151 KM
Vehicle Description
Brand New, Local, Clean, High Roof, Extended 170-inch Wheelbase, Balance of Full Manufacturers Warranty Brand new 2021 Mercedes Sprinter 2500 Highroof 170-inch Extended Wheelbase! Options/Features: - Back-Up Camera - High Roof - Extended Wheelbase (170-inch) - Balance of Full Manufacturers Warranty + Much more! With a classy and stylish front end, this Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van is arguably the first and foremost choice when looking for a high end quality cargo hauler. This 2021 Mercedes Benz Sprinter Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The Sprinter Cargo has always been the best choice for a high quality, durable and highly efficient cargo van and this 2021 model is no different. With generous cargo space and a handsome and well sculpted interior, this 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van is ready to go that extra mile. While other cargo vans are only about getting the job done, this Sprinter Cargo Van puts a focus on driver comfort and safety. Like any other vehicle created by Mercedes-Benz this Sprinter Cargo Van offers nothing but the best.This low mileage van has just 151 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $515.94 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
