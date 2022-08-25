Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Nissan Kicks

9,606 KM

Details

$28,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Kicks

2021 Nissan Kicks

SR CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Kicks

SR CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

9,606KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9002029
  • Stock #: 23UTNA57895
  • VIN: 3N1CP5DV3ML557895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA57895
  • Mileage 9,606 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2016 Mazda CX-3 GS F...
 98,758 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Highland...
 37,228 KM
$49,999 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Kicks SR...
 9,606 KM
$28,499 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory