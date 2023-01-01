$CALL+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2021 Nissan Leaf
SV - Navigation - Heated Seats - $101.21 /Wk
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
34,113KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10412256
- Stock #: AB1789
- VIN: 1N4AZ1CVXMC557001
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,113 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Embrace sustainability in an exciting and desirable manner, with this attractive Nissan Leaf EV. This 2021 Nissan LEAF is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
More powerful and loaded with tech, this 2021 Nissan Leaf isn't resting on the laurels of the recent redesign. This Leaf is loaded with modern connectivity, convenience, comfort, and capability. It has taken a long time for EVs to be considered fun cars, but this Leaf is truly groundbreaking with its handling competence and on road behaviour. If you want to take the plunge into eco friendly EVs, the Nissan Leaf is the perfect car.This hatchback has 34,113 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 110kW AC Synchronous Motor engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our LEAF's trim level is SV. This Nissan Leaf SV has some amazing technology like automatic LED headlights with highbeam assistance, fog lights, heated power side mirrors, one touch rear hatch release, aluminum wheels, ProPILOT Assist (Steering Assist, Intelligent Cruise Control w/ Full Speed Range and Hold), intelligent lane intervention, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking to assist you on the road. The interior is loaded with a hands free text messaging assistant, Nissan Intelligent Key remote keyless entry and push button start, Bluetooth connectivity, 7 inch instrument display, automatic climate control, power windows and locks, power driver seat, HVAC timer with preheat and precool cabin settings, heated seats, remote connection to vehicle, auto dimming rear view mirror, and a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls. Providing modern connectivity is a 7 inch color display with voice recognition for navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB jacks, and AM/FM/CD audio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Cabin Preheat/precool, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Steering Assist, Intelligent Cruise Control.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $101.21 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
Intelligent Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Automatic Emergency Braking
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Steering Assist
Cabin Preheat/Precool
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1