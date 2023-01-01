2021 Nissan Leaf

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 1 1 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10412256

10412256 Stock #: AB1789

AB1789 VIN: 1N4AZ1CVXMC557001

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 34,113 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Intelligent Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Safety Automatic Emergency Braking Additional Features Blind Spot Detection Steering Assist Cabin Preheat/Precool

