Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the perfect blend of innovation, efficiency, and comfort with the 2021 Nissan Leaf SV! This all-electric hatchback offers an impressive range of up to 149 miles per charge, making it a practical and eco-friendly choice for your daily drives. The SV trim stands out with advanced features like ProPILOT Assist for semi-autonomous driving, an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, and heated front seats for added comfort. Plus, its sleek design and smooth acceleration deliver an exhilarating driving experience. Don’t just imagine it, come test drive the 2021 Nissan Leaf SV today and feel the future of driving for yourself!At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without the hassle of negotiating. All OpenRoad Certified pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection for your peace of mind. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase. Give us a call or visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

2021 Nissan Leaf

46,721 KM

Details Description Features

$22,780

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Nissan Leaf

SV

Watch This Vehicle
11929862

2021 Nissan Leaf

SV

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$22,780

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,721KM
VIN 1N4AZ1CV2MC555677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White MET
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA55677
  • Mileage 46,721 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of innovation, efficiency, and comfort with the 2021 Nissan Leaf SV! This all-electric hatchback offers an impressive range of up to 149 miles per charge, making it a practical and eco-friendly choice for your daily drives. The SV trim stands out with advanced features like ProPILOT Assist for semi-autonomous driving, an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, and heated front seats for added comfort. Plus, its sleek design and smooth acceleration deliver an exhilarating driving experience. Don’t just imagine it, come test drive the 2021 Nissan Leaf SV today and feel the future of driving for yourself!At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without the hassle of negotiating. All OpenRoad Certified pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection for your peace of mind. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase. Give us a call or visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

pearl white paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2016 Honda CR-V Touring AWD for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2016 Honda CR-V Touring AWD 144,329 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Double CAB 6A SB for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Double CAB 6A SB 16,052 KM $53,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Leaf SV for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Nissan Leaf SV 46,721 KM $22,780 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,780

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Leaf