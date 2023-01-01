$32,900+ tax & licensing
604-857-2657
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$32,900
- Listing ID: 10271709
- Stock #: 23UTNA65515
- VIN: 5N1AT3BA5MC765515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 14,871 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2021 Nissan Rogue: Elevate Your Journey with Confidence and Versatility! The 2021 Nissan Rogue is the ultimate expression of modern SUV excellence, delivering an exceptional driving experience that transcends expectations. Redesigned and reimagined, this dynamic crossover sets a new standard for style, technology, and versatility. With its bold and captivating design, the 2021 Rogue commands attention on the road. Embrace the freedom to explore and stand out, thanks to its sleek lines, signature V-motion grille, and eye-catching LED lighting. The Rogue's spacious interior welcomes you with premium materials and thoughtful touches, creating a haven of comfort and convenience for you and your passengers. Experience a seamless blend of power and efficiency with the responsive engine and advanced transmission, providing exhilarating performance while ensuring impressive fuel economy. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, the 2021 Rogue handles with agility and grace. Packed with innovative technology, the Rogue keeps you connected and entertained throughout your journey. The NissanConnect® system, advanced driver-assistance features, and a host of intuitive infotainment options are at your fingertips, providing a safer and more enjoyable driving experience. Safety is at the heart of the 2021 Rogue's design. With a suite of Nissan Intelligent Mobility features, including ProPILOT Assist, Blind Spot Warning, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, you can navigate the road with enhanced awareness and peace of mind. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643.
