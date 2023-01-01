2021 Nissan Rogue

$32,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 , 8 7 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10271709

10271709 Stock #: 23UTNA65515

23UTNA65515 VIN: 5N1AT3BA5MC765515

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 23UTNA65515

Mileage 14,871 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Pearl White Metallic Paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.