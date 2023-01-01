2021 RAM 1500

Sale $69,960 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 2 , 7 7 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10432773

10432773 Stock #: AB1804

AB1804 VIN: 1C6SRFHM2MN727634

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AB1804

Mileage 62,770 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Mechanical Trailer Hitch Exterior Sunroof Additional Features 22 inch Aluminum Wheels LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.