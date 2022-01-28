2021 RAM 1500

Sale $91,289 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 5 3 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8164867

8164867 Stock #: N150040A

N150040A VIN: 1C6SRFHT6MN683760

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 17,533 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Trailer Hitch Windows Sunroof Additional Features Technology Group Premium leather seats Night Edition BED UTILITY GROUP LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT eTorque Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.