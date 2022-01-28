$91,289+ tax & licensing
$91,289
+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
2021 RAM 1500
Limited - Sunroof - Night Edition - $636 B/W
Location
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$91,289
+ taxes & licensing
17,533KM
- Stock #: N150040A
- VIN: 1C6SRFHT6MN683760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,533 KM
Vehicle Description
Hurry on this one! Marked down from $95975 - you save $4686. Beauty meets brawn with this rugged yet refined 2021 Ram 1500. This 2021 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Ram 1500 simply has no competition. Loaded full of best-in-class stats and available class-exclusive features, it's easy to see why the 2021 Ram 1500 is the best. With the most towing and hauling capability ever in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional available off-road capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. See why Ram is becoming everybody's favorite with the 2021 Ram 1500.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 17,533 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is Limited. This top of the line 1500 Limited brings the best of the best. Heated and cooled seats all around with front bucket seats and rear reclining seats, wireless charging, 4 corner air ride suspension, blind spot monitoring with trailer detection, Limited badge and tailgate styling, and chrome moulding make sure this truck looks good, feels good, and really pulls. Other premium features include navigation, heated and reclining rear seats, remote tailgate release, front and rear parking assist, rain sensing wipers, automatic highbeams, rear wheelhouse liners, pickup box lighting, chrome tow hooks, chrome wheel to wheel side steps, spray in bedliner, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, remote start, Keyless Enter 'n Go with proximity unlock and push button start, heated wood and leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, and dual zone automatic climate control. Stay connected with Uconnect4 with an incredible touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an Alpine 10 speaker audio system, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Night Edition, 5.7l V8 Hemi Mds Vvt Etorque Engine, Limited Level 1 Equipment Group, Premium Leather Seats, Technology Group, Bed Utility Group.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFHT6MN683760.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $635.84 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $119, Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Vehicle Features
Trailer Hitch
Sunroof
Technology Group
Premium leather seats
Night Edition
BED UTILITY GROUP
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT eTorque Engine
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1