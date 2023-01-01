$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Express - Aluminum Wheels - $172.61 /Wk
Location
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
40,327KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10412262
- Stock #: AB1787
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT8MG536426
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB1787
- Mileage 40,327 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This Ram 1500 Classic is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 40,327 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Express. Upgrading to this rugged 1500 Classic Express is a great choice as it comes loaded with stylish aluminum wheels, body colored bumpers, front fog lights, heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control. Additional features include ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an infotainment hub with SiriusXM, radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6RR7KT8MG536426.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $172.61 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Additional Features
SiriusXM
