2021 RAM 3500
Limited - Sunroof - $340.08 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$87,672
+ taxes & licensing
51,500KM
Used
VIN 3C63R3SL5MG626308
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R163449AB
- Mileage 51,500 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Whether you're on the job site, driving around town, or making a long haul trip, this Ram 3500 HD gets the job done with ease. This 2021 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2021 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 HD is ready for any task. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 51,500 kms. It's granite crystal metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 400HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 3500's trim level is Limited. Top of the line in every sense, this Ram 2500 Limited has unrelenting capability and a sophisticated interior that features premium equipment like power running boards, cooled and heated leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, heated rear seats, a premium audio system and a wireless charging pad. Additional luxuries include Uconnect 12 with a massive touchscreen that's paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM, exclusive aluminum wheels and front grille, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, proximity keyless entry with remote start, blind spot detection, LED cargo bed lights and a spray in bed liner, a class V hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, dual zone climate control, premium LED headlights and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 6.7 Cummins Ho Turbo Diesel, Sunroof, Limited Level 1 Equipment Group, Auto Leveling Rear Air Suspension, Mopar Bed Step - Deployable, Limited Leather Bucket Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3SL5MG626308.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $340.08 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Additional Features
LIMITED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP
Auto leveling rear air suspension
6.7 Cummins HO Turbo Diesel
Mopar Bed Step - Deployable
