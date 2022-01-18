2021 RAM 3500

$89,395 + taxes & licensing 1 , 2 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8150137

8150137 Stock #: AB1488

AB1488 VIN: 3C63R3HL3MG549509

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AB1488

Mileage 1,231 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Convenience Remote Engine Start Mechanical Spray in Bedliner Additional Features Sport Appearance Package Premium audio system Auxiliary Switches Auto leveling rear air suspension 6.7 Cummins HO Turbo Diesel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.