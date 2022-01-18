$89,395+ tax & licensing
$89,395
+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 3500
Big Horn - Heated Seats - Low Mileage
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1,231KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8150137
- Stock #: AB1488
- VIN: 3C63R3HL3MG549509
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,231 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
According to Edmunds, the Ram 3500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2021 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2021 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 HD is ready for any task. This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 1,231 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearl in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 400HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 3500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 3500 is equipped with the Big Horn package and offers a long list of incredible features. This truck comes with 18 inch wheels, a ton of chrome, a black grille, a class V towing package, 6 speaker sound system and streaming Bluetooth audio, remote keyless entry, push button start with proximity sensors, cargo box lights, air conditioning, a rear view camera and a tough suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 6.7 Cummins Ho Turbo Diesel, Heated Seats, Spray In Bedliner , Remote Engine Start, Auto Leveling Rear Air Suspension, Premium Audio System, Sport Appearance Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3HL3MG549509.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Remote Engine Start
Spray in Bedliner
Sport Appearance Package
Premium audio system
Auxiliary Switches
Auto leveling rear air suspension
6.7 Cummins HO Turbo Diesel
