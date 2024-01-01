$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru WRX
MT - Heated Seats - Android Auto - $116.96 /Wk
2021 Subaru WRX
MT - Heated Seats - Android Auto - $116.96 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,686KM
VIN JF1VA1A62M9802522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,686 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
With sporty looks, generous fuel economy, and real performance credentials, the 2021 Subaru WRX is ready to take the road in comfort and style. This 2021 Subaru WRX is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Introducing the 2021 Subaru WRX, the latest version of the performance sedan with serious motorsport credentials and legendary all-road / all-weather capability. This unique sedan boasts aggressive exterior styling and sporty interior accents to go along with surprising everyday comfort, cargo space, safety, and versatility. Unique in a sea of sameness, this fast paced and family friendly sedan sports the legendary technologies that have created a loyal fan base around the world namely, the turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engines and Subaru Symmetrical Full-Time AWD. This low mileage sedan has just 36,686 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our WRX's trim level is MT. This manual WRX comes with an approachable price that offers a 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Sirius XM radio, heated seats, an integrated steering wheel controls, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with automatic climate control, power windows, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Automatic Climate Control, Power Windows.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $116.96 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Automatic climate control
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2021 Subaru WRX