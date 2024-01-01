$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Outdoor w/Eyesight - Heated Seats
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Outdoor w/Eyesight - Heated Seats
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
45,001KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF2GTHSC1MH272982
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB1837A
- Mileage 45,001 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
For a dependable crossover that can handle your commute in comfort and haul your gear to your weekend backpacking trip, look no further than the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek. This 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Designed to go further, the safe, reliable and capable 2021 Subaru Crosstrek will take you where others can't. Whether it's a highway or high pass the Crosstrek's high clearance, all wheel drive, and well tuned suspension will take you to work in comfort and to the trailhead with ease. Find those hard to get to places with the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek.This SUV has 45,001 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Outdoor w/Eyesight. This Outdoor Crosstrek comes equipped with unique badging and design elements, unique wheels, a 180 degree front facing camera, off-road worthy traction modes, fog lights, automatic headlights, automatic climate control and a leather appointed interior with a leather wrapped steering wheel and heated seats. This crossover also comes with a 6.5 inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), USB port/iPod control, and steering wheel audio controls. You'll also get aluminum alloy wheels, and a rear view camera to help get into those crowded trail heads. This Crosstrek also comes with Subaru's patented EyeSight system, complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Unique Wheels, Keyless Entry.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
For a dependable crossover that can handle your commute in comfort and haul your gear to your weekend backpacking trip, look no further than the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek. This 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Designed to go further, the safe, reliable and capable 2021 Subaru Crosstrek will take you where others can't. Whether it's a highway or high pass the Crosstrek's high clearance, all wheel drive, and well tuned suspension will take you to work in comfort and to the trailhead with ease. Find those hard to get to places with the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek.This SUV has 45,001 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Outdoor w/Eyesight. This Outdoor Crosstrek comes equipped with unique badging and design elements, unique wheels, a 180 degree front facing camera, off-road worthy traction modes, fog lights, automatic headlights, automatic climate control and a leather appointed interior with a leather wrapped steering wheel and heated seats. This crossover also comes with a 6.5 inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), USB port/iPod control, and steering wheel audio controls. You'll also get aluminum alloy wheels, and a rear view camera to help get into those crowded trail heads. This Crosstrek also comes with Subaru's patented EyeSight system, complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Unique Wheels, Keyless Entry.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Collision Mitigation
Unique Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
2019 RAM 1500 Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats 59,016 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Rebel - $235.81 /Wk 66,486 KM $62,992 + tax & lic
2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Sahara - Hybrid - Fast Charging - $242.28 /Wk 7,181 KM $64,720 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-627-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek