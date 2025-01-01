$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus PST EXEMPT UNTIL APRIL 30TH!!
2021 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus PST EXEMPT UNTIL APRIL 30TH!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,806 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to our exclusive vehicle showcase! Here, we present a 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus, an electric sedan that epitomizes innovation, performance, and sustainability.
Vehicle Overview:
- Make & Model: 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus?
- Body Style: 4-door sedan?
- Transmission: Single-speed automatic?
- Drivetrain: Rear-wheel drive?
- Battery: 54 kWh lithium-ion?
- Exterior Color: Pearl White Multi-Coat?
- Interior: Premium black vegan leather?
Key Features:
- Autopilot: Advanced driver-assistance system for enhanced safety and convenience.?
- 15-inch Touchscreen Display: Central hub for navigation, media, and vehicle controls.?
- Over-the-Air Updates: Continuous improvement with the latest features and performance enhancements.?
- Glass Roof: Expansive glass roof providing an open and airy cabin experience.?
- Premium Audio System: Immersive sound quality for an exceptional listening experience.?
Performance & Efficiency:
The Model 3 Standard Range Plus accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds, offering a dynamic driving experience. With an EPA-estimated range of 263 miles on a single charge, it ensures both performance and practicality.?
Safety Highlights:
- 5-Star Safety Rating: Achieved top ratings in all categories and subcategories from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).?
- Automatic Emergency Braking: Detects obstacles and applies brakes to prevent collisions.?
- Lane Departure Warning: Alerts when the vehicle drifts out of its lane without signaling.?
- Eight Surround Cameras: Provides 360-degree visibility around the car.?
Ownership Benefits:
- Access to Tesla Supercharger Network: Fast and convenient charging stations nationwide.?
- Minimal Maintenance: Fewer moving parts result in lower maintenance requirements.?
- Environmental Impact: Zero tailpipe emissions contribute to a cleaner environment.?
Why Choose This Model 3 Standard Range Plus?
The 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus stands out for its blend of cutting-edge technology, impressive performance, and commitment to sustainability. It's an excellent choice for those seeking a modern, efficient, and exhilarating driving experience.?
For more details or to schedule a test drive, please contact us. Experience firsthand why the Tesla Model 3 is revolutionizing the automotive industry.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturer’s Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Abbotsford Hyundai
Abbotsford Hyundai
Call Dealer
1-800-684-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-684-2294