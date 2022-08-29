$62,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$62,950
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2021 Tesla Model 3
2021 Tesla Model 3
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$62,950
+ taxes & licensing
36,025KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9087268
- Stock #: 23UBNA71727
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EAXMF871727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UBNA71727
- Mileage 36,025 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1