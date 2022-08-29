Menu
2021 Tesla Model 3

36,025 KM

Details

$62,950

+ tax & licensing
$62,950

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$62,950

+ taxes & licensing

36,025KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9087268
  • Stock #: 23UBNA71727
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EAXMF871727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 36,025 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

