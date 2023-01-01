2021 Tesla Model 3

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 8 , 4 0 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9978500

9978500 Stock #: B7728

B7728 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA7MF907728

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 68,409 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.