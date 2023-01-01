$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus - Fast Charging
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
- Listing ID: 9978500
- Stock #: B7728
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA7MF907728
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,409 KM
Fast Charging, Synthetic Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Power Trunk!
Built to reduce stress for the driver and provide an excellent experience to each passenger, this Model 3 is bound to become a classic family car. This 2021 Tesla Model 3 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
When designing the Model 3, the engineers at Tesla had two main goals: family safety, and affordability. Somewhere along the way, they took it to a whole new level with better technology and luxury features than most other cars at its price point. Every trim level of the Model 3 comes with Tesla Autopilot, a video streaming family entertainment system, and a glass roof that provides a beautiful open air experience to each passenger. If you're ready for the future, look no further than this Model 3.This sedan has 68,409 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Motor: AC Permanent Magnet -inc: 423 km estimated range engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Model 3's trim level is Standard Range Plus. This Standard Range Plus Model 3 is complete with a caraoke compatible infotainment system with music streaming and video streaming apps like Hulu and Netflix. Complete with heated front seats, proximity key, dual zone automatic climate control, metal look trim, digital display with systems monitors, Tesla Autopilot with collision mitigation and lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and 360 degree camera monitoring you can stay comfy and safe while a touchscreen, smartphone docking with connectivity, 7 speakers, 4 USB ports, and Bluetooth keep you connected and entertained. Exterior style comes in droves with a glass ceiling, chrome window trim and door handles, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with auto tilt down and power folding, and fully automatic LED lighting with fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fast Charging, Synthetic Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Power Trunk, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
Serving the Abbotsford, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley Area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the only Pre-Owned Dealership that is located in an Auto Mall in Western Canada! | Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Due to the changing landscape of the Automotive Market and the increased costs associated with sourcing and stocking vehicles, many dealers have began to charge Market Adjustment Fee's additional to the sale price of the vehicle. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned DOES NOT follow this model. We value our clients and will always do our utmost to maintain a fully transparent and fair pricing model. When you view our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All Listed Payments Include a 695 documentation fee, and applicable finance fees up to a maximum of 995 depending on approval type, plus taxes. o~o
