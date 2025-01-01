Menu
Account
Sign In
Fast Charging, Synthetic Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, LED Lights, Proximity Key, 4G WiFi Set up with the basic Autopilot, this Model Y is the future of driving. This 2021 Tesla Model Y is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. As always, this Tesla Model Y was designed to top its class in safety, with a low center of gravity, rigid structure, and wide angle visibility. But dont make the assumption that it makes this compact SUV plain or boring. With a reported 3.5 second 0-60, a banging sound system, and an interactive touch display, this family adventure vehicle is an all-in-one entertainer and family hauler. For the future of driving, dont miss this Model Y.This SUV has 118,067 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet engine. Our Model Ys trim level is Long Range. It can be hard to decide what the coolest part is in this Tesla SUV. Is it the Tesla premium audio system with caraoke, streaming, smart device integration, traffic maps, Wi-Fi, and an internet browser? Maybe the heated seats, wood trim, synthetic leather upholstery, and a touch of modern design. But the exterior has a power liftgate, full glass roof, automatic LED lighting with fog lamps, alloy wheels, and iconic Tesla styling. Not to mention Tesla Autopilot with lane keep assist, collision mitigation, and distance pacing cruise. Who can decide? To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia | Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fees as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

2021 Tesla Model Y

118,067 KM

Details Description

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Tesla Model Y

Long Range - $151.16 /Wk

Watch This Vehicle
12942095

2021 Tesla Model Y

Long Range - $151.16 /Wk

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,067KM
VIN 5YJYGDEE7MF141066

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,067 KM

Vehicle Description

Fast Charging, Synthetic Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, LED Lights, Proximity Key, 4G WiFi

Set up with the basic Autopilot, this Model Y is the future of driving. This 2021 Tesla Model Y is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

As always, this Tesla Model Y was designed to top its class in safety, with a low center of gravity, rigid structure, and wide angle visibility. But don't make the assumption that it makes this compact SUV plain or boring. With a reported 3.5 second 0-60, a banging sound system, and an interactive touch display, this family adventure vehicle is an all-in-one entertainer and family hauler. For the future of driving, don't miss this Model Y.This SUV has 118,067 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet engine.

Our Model Y's trim level is Long Range. It can be hard to decide what the coolest part is in this Tesla SUV. Is it the Tesla premium audio system with caraoke, streaming, smart device integration, traffic maps, Wi-Fi, and an internet browser? Maybe the heated seats, wood trim, synthetic leather upholstery, and a touch of modern design. But the exterior has a power liftgate, full glass roof, automatic LED lighting with fog lamps, alloy wheels, and iconic Tesla styling. Not to mention Tesla Autopilot with lane keep assist, collision mitigation, and distance pacing cruise. Who can decide?

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 31,325 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited SLE Apple CarPlay, Android Auto for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited SLE Apple CarPlay, Android Auto 119,475 KM $37,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - $193.13 /Wk for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - $193.13 /Wk 59,643 KM $40,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

Call Dealer

604381XXXX

(click to show)

6043811161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2021 Tesla Model Y