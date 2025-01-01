$36,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Tesla Model Y
Long Range - $151.16 /Wk
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,067 KM
Vehicle Description
Fast Charging, Synthetic Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, LED Lights, Proximity Key, 4G WiFi
Set up with the basic Autopilot, this Model Y is the future of driving. This 2021 Tesla Model Y is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
As always, this Tesla Model Y was designed to top its class in safety, with a low center of gravity, rigid structure, and wide angle visibility. But don't make the assumption that it makes this compact SUV plain or boring. With a reported 3.5 second 0-60, a banging sound system, and an interactive touch display, this family adventure vehicle is an all-in-one entertainer and family hauler. For the future of driving, don't miss this Model Y.This SUV has 118,067 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet engine.
Our Model Y's trim level is Long Range. It can be hard to decide what the coolest part is in this Tesla SUV. Is it the Tesla premium audio system with caraoke, streaming, smart device integration, traffic maps, Wi-Fi, and an internet browser? Maybe the heated seats, wood trim, synthetic leather upholstery, and a touch of modern design. But the exterior has a power liftgate, full glass roof, automatic LED lighting with fog lamps, alloy wheels, and iconic Tesla styling. Not to mention Tesla Autopilot with lane keep assist, collision mitigation, and distance pacing cruise. Who can decide?
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
