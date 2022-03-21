2021 Tesla Model Y

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 7 6 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8679305

8679305 Stock #: AB1570

AB1570 VIN: 5YJYGDED2MF132816

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 31,760 KM

Vehicle Features Windows Sunroof Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Power Options Power Liftgate Convenience Proximity Key Safety Forward collision alert Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation LED Lights Blind Spot Detection 360 Camera Lane Keep Assist 4G WiFi Synthetic Leather Seats Fast Charging

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.