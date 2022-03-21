Menu
2021 Tesla Model Y

3,686 KM

Details Description

$102,995

+ tax & licensing
$102,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2021 Tesla Model Y

2021 Tesla Model Y

Long Range No PST, Full SD CPU, AWD

2021 Tesla Model Y

Long Range No PST, Full SD CPU, AWD

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$102,995

+ taxes & licensing

3,686KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8755892
  • Stock #: BA2565
  • VIN: 5YJYGDEE9MF232565

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BA2565
  • Mileage 3,686 KM

Vehicle Description

No PST, Clean History, Full Self-Driving Computer, Autopilot, AWD, Black Interior, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Panoramic Moonroof Pay NO PST on this like-brand new 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD! Options/Features: - No PST - Clean History - No Accidents - Full Self-Driving Computer - Autopilot - AWD - Easy-to-Keep-Clean Black Leather Interior - Heated Seats - Panoramic Moonroof - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto + much more! Just as expected, this Tesla Model Y was designed to top its class in safety. This 2021 Tesla Model Y is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. As always, this Tesla Model Y was designed to top its class in safety, with a low center of gravity, rigid structure, and wide angle visibility. But don't make the assumption that it makes this compact SUV plain or boring. With a reported 3.5 second 0-60, a banging sound system, and an interactive touch display, this family adventure vehicle is an all-in-one entertainer and family hauler. For the future of driving, don't miss this Model Y.This low mileage SUV has just 3,686 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Model Y's trim level is Long Range. It can be hard to decide what the coolest part is in this Tesla SUV. Is it the Tesla premium audio system with caraoke, streaming, smart device integration, traffic maps, Wi-Fi, and an internet browser? Maybe the heated seats, wood trim, synthetic leather upholstery, and a touch of modern design. But the exterior has a power liftgate, full glass roof, automatic LED lighting with fog lamps, alloy wheels, and iconic Tesla styling. Not to mention Tesla Autopilot with lane keep assist, collision mitigation, and distance pacing cruise. Who can decide? To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $637.07 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

