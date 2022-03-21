2021 Tesla Model Y

$102,995 + taxes & licensing 3 , 6 8 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8755892

8755892 Stock #: BA2565

BA2565 VIN: 5YJYGDEE9MF232565

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # BA2565

Mileage 3,686 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.