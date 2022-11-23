Menu
2021 Toyota 4Runner

56,208 KM

Details Features

$52,495

+ tax & licensing
$52,495

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2021 Toyota 4Runner

2021 Toyota 4Runner

2021 Toyota 4Runner

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$52,495

+ taxes & licensing

56,208KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9415600
  • Stock #: 23UIAC95823
  • VIN: JTENU5JR0M5895823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UIAC95823
  • Mileage 56,208 KM

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PAINT
SR5 7 Passenger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

