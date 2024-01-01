Menu
Introducing the 2021 Toyota C-HR LE, a stylish and compact crossover that stands out with its bold design and agile performance. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, the C-HR LE delivers a smooth ride and impressive fuel efficiency, making it ideal for city driving and beyond. Inside, enjoy modern features like an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rearview camera, and comfortable seating for five. Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 comes standard, offering peace of mind with advanced safety features like pre-collision warning and lane-keeping assist. Visit our showroom today to test drive this impressive vehicle and discover why its the perfect choice for your next adventure. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN JTNKHMBXXM1124534

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 84,635 KM

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

