2021 Toyota C-HR

$29,900 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 6 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9369208

9369208 Stock #: 23UBPA23779

23UBPA23779 VIN: JTNKHMBX2M1123779

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 23UBPA23779

Mileage 47,614 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features LE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.