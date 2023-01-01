Menu
2021 Toyota Camry

50,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Padda Auto Sales

604-756-3390

2021 Toyota Camry

2021 Toyota Camry

HYBRID LE Auto

2021 Toyota Camry

HYBRID LE Auto

Location

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

604-756-3390

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10492839
  • Stock #: A4050
  • VIN: 4T1C31AK6MU561968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A4050
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS, OAC. 
$0 DOWN FINANCING, OAC

GREAT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE . CALL US TOLL FREE TO GET PRE APPROVED TODAY 1-877-349-9286. Used Cars, Trucks, & Suv's Abbotsford, Surrey, Langley, Vancouver, Richmond, Mission, Whistler, Aldergrove, Coquitlam, Delta, Chilliwack, Hope, Kamloops, Maple Ridge, Burnaby, New Westminster, Victoria, kelowna, Squamish, Prince George.

DL#30850

Plus Documentation Service Fee of $799 + 12% Tax

Vehicle Features

Packages

HYBRID

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

