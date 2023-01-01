$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
L - LED Lights - Apple CarPlay
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
58,969KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10464363
- Stock #: AB1816
- VIN: 5YFBPMBE1MP251576
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
A combination of great fuel economy, excellent power and premium safety features make this Toyota Corolla the peoples favorite. This 2021 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Loaded with premium safety features, this Toyota Corolla also offers assertive style and performance that thrills. Thanks to it's powerful yet efficient engine, this amazing compact sedan yeilds incredible fuel economy in a fun to drive package. With seating for five and a folding rear seat, it comes with plenty of extra space for family, friends or extra cargo when needed. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This sedan has 58,969 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Corolla's trim level is L. This impressive Corolla L comes with sleek Bi-LED headlights, an easy to use 7 inch touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, advanced voice recognition, 6 speakers, next gen USB 2.0 audio ports, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a crisp rear view camera. Additional features include remote keyless entry, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist, power windows, power adjustable heated mirrors and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Streaming Audio, Rear View Camera.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Lane Keep Assist
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lights
Toyota Safety Sense
