Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Corolla

58,969 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla

L - LED Lights - Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Corolla

L - LED Lights - Apple CarPlay

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
58,969KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10464363
  • Stock #: AB1816
  • VIN: 5YFBPMBE1MP251576

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AB1816
  • Mileage 58,969 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

A combination of great fuel economy, excellent power and premium safety features make this Toyota Corolla the peoples favorite. This 2021 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Loaded with premium safety features, this Toyota Corolla also offers assertive style and performance that thrills. Thanks to it's powerful yet efficient engine, this amazing compact sedan yeilds incredible fuel economy in a fun to drive package. With seating for five and a folding rear seat, it comes with plenty of extra space for family, friends or extra cargo when needed. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This sedan has 58,969 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Corolla's trim level is L. This impressive Corolla L comes with sleek Bi-LED headlights, an easy to use 7 inch touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, advanced voice recognition, 6 speakers, next gen USB 2.0 audio ports, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a crisp rear view camera. Additional features include remote keyless entry, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist, power windows, power adjustable heated mirrors and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Streaming Audio, Rear View Camera.


Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Lane Keep Assist

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

LED Lights
Toyota Safety Sense

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler

2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 41,405 KM
$37,241 + tax & lic
2023 Tesla Model 3 P...
 7,656 KM
$69,894 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Sportage EX...
 17,410 KM
$37,890 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-627-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-627-2513

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory