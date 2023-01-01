Menu
2021 Toyota Corolla

75,581 KM

$27,700

+ tax & licensing
$27,700

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2021 Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$27,700

+ taxes & licensing

75,581KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10496421
  • Stock #: 23UEBB37612
  • VIN: 5YFBPMBE8MP237612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UEBB37612
  • Mileage 75,581 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2021 Toyota Corolla LE CVT – a perfect blend of style, efficiency, and reliability. This sleek sedan is designed to elevate your driving experience with its smooth and fuel-efficient Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). With its timeless exterior design, comfortable interior, and advanced safety features, the Corolla LE CVT offers both style and peace of mind on the road. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a highway adventure, this Corolla promises a responsive and enjoyable ride. Don't miss your chance to own this 2021 Toyota Corolla LE CVT – it's the epitome of practicality and sophistication in a compact car. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Corolla LE CVT

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

