2021 Toyota Corolla
LE CVT
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
- Listing ID: 10496421
- Stock #: 23UEBB37612
- VIN: 5YFBPMBE8MP237612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 75,581 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2021 Toyota Corolla LE CVT – a perfect blend of style, efficiency, and reliability. This sleek sedan is designed to elevate your driving experience with its smooth and fuel-efficient Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). With its timeless exterior design, comfortable interior, and advanced safety features, the Corolla LE CVT offers both style and peace of mind on the road. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a highway adventure, this Corolla promises a responsive and enjoyable ride. Don't miss your chance to own this 2021 Toyota Corolla LE CVT – it's the epitome of practicality and sophistication in a compact car. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase. Give us a call or visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643.
