2021 Toyota Prius

21,169 KM

Details

$40,900

+ tax & licensing
$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2021 Toyota Prius

2021 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

2021 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

21,169KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10068978
  • Stock #: 23UTNA94306
  • VIN: JTDKAMFP7M3194306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Interior Colour Moonstone
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA94306
  • Mileage 21,169 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

