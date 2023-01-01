Menu
2021 Toyota Prius

29,524 KM

Details Features

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2021 Toyota Prius

2021 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

2021 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

29,524KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9500581
  • Stock #: 23UIAA73413
  • VIN: JTDKAMFP2M3173413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UIAA73413
  • Mileage 29,524 KM

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PAINT
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

