2021 Toyota RAV4

46,023 KM

Details

$36,495

+ tax & licensing
$36,495

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

LE AWD

LE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

46,023KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9630262
  • Stock #: 23UBNA48520
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV7MC148520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UBNA48520
  • Mileage 46,023 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
