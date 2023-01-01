$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Toyota Tacoma
Trail - Aluminum Wheels - Heated Seats
2021 Toyota Tacoma
Trail - Aluminum Wheels - Heated Seats
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TFCZ5AN0MX279232
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P658365A
- Mileage 0 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This Toyota Tacoma stands out from the pack with good looks and rugged capability. This 2021 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50+ year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combines it all into one unstoppable package. There's also more to this impressive machine than just its aggressive good looks. Inside you'll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tacoma's trim level is Trail. Over built and designed to perform, this capable Tacoma Trail edition lives up to its name and comes with everything you need such as Predator side step bars, unique exterior styling and aluminum wheels, an easy lift & lower tailgate, remote keyless entry, heated front seats, a larger 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, a rear view camera and SiriusXM, power heated mirrors and rear underseat storage. Additional features include dual zone climate control, LED running lights, unique interior accents, a leather wrapped steering wheel, a power drivers seat, a sliding rear window, Toyota Safety Sense that includes lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, automatic highbeam assist, dynamic radar cruise control and pedestrian detection plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Ez Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This Toyota Tacoma stands out from the pack with good looks and rugged capability. This 2021 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50+ year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combines it all into one unstoppable package. There's also more to this impressive machine than just its aggressive good looks. Inside you'll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tacoma's trim level is Trail. Over built and designed to perform, this capable Tacoma Trail edition lives up to its name and comes with everything you need such as Predator side step bars, unique exterior styling and aluminum wheels, an easy lift & lower tailgate, remote keyless entry, heated front seats, a larger 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, a rear view camera and SiriusXM, power heated mirrors and rear underseat storage. Additional features include dual zone climate control, LED running lights, unique interior accents, a leather wrapped steering wheel, a power drivers seat, a sliding rear window, Toyota Safety Sense that includes lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, automatic highbeam assist, dynamic radar cruise control and pedestrian detection plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Ez Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
POWER SEAT
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
EZ Tailgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
2021 Toyota Tacoma Trail - Aluminum Wheels - Heated Seats 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 75th Anniversary Edition 65,025 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Durango R/T - Navigation - Leather Seats 110,999 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-627-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2021 Toyota Tacoma