Menu
Account
Sign In
WIRELESS CHARGING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LEATHER SEATS <P> 2021 Toyota Venza XLE HEV - Elevate Your Drive <P> Discover the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and technology with the 2021 Toyota Venza XLE HEV. This midsize hybrid SUV offers a sophisticated design, advanced features, and exceptional fuel economy, making it the ideal choice for modern drivers. <P> Key Features: <P> Hybrid Efficiency: Enjoy outstanding fuel economy with the hybrid powertrain, delivering a combined 39 MPG. <P> Luxurious Interior: Experience comfort with SofTex-trimmed seats, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable drivers seat. <P> Advanced Technology: Stay connected with the 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility. <P> Safety First: Drive confidently with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, including Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. <P> Stylish Exterior: Turn heads with the sleek design, LED headlights, and 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. <P> Why Choose the 2021 Toyota Venza XLE HEV? <P> The Venza XLE HEV combines the practicality of an SUV with the elegance of a luxury vehicle. Whether youre commuting in the city or embarking on a road trip, the Venza offers a smooth, quiet ride and a host of features to keep you and your passengers comfortable and entertained. <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2021 Toyota Venza

61,885 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota Venza

XLE ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Venza

XLE ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  1. 11461591
  2. 11461591
  3. 11461591
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,885KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEAAAAH0MJ049397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,885 KM

Vehicle Description

WIRELESS CHARGING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LEATHER SEATS


2021 Toyota Venza XLE HEV - Elevate Your Drive


Discover the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and technology with the 2021 Toyota Venza XLE HEV. This midsize hybrid SUV offers a sophisticated design, advanced features, and exceptional fuel economy, making it the ideal choice for modern drivers.


Key Features:


Hybrid Efficiency: Enjoy outstanding fuel economy with the hybrid powertrain, delivering a combined 39 MPG.


Luxurious Interior: Experience comfort with SofTex-trimmed seats, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable drivers seat.


Advanced Technology: Stay connected with the 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility.


Safety First: Drive confidently with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, including Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.


Stylish Exterior: Turn heads with the sleek design, LED headlights, and 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.


Why Choose the 2021 Toyota Venza XLE HEV?


The Venza XLE HEV combines the practicality of an SUV with the elegance of a luxury vehicle. Whether you're commuting in the city or embarking on a road trip, the Venza offers a smooth, quiet ride and a host of features to keep you and your passengers comfortable and entertained.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2019 MINI Cooper Clubman Cooper NO ACCIDENTS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2019 MINI Cooper Clubman Cooper NO ACCIDENTS!! 62,145 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Veloster Preferred NO ACCIDENTS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2020 Hyundai Veloster Preferred NO ACCIDENTS!! 22,488 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Venza XLE ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Toyota Venza XLE ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!! 61,885 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Venza