2021 Toyota Venza
XLE ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!
2021 Toyota Venza
XLE ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,885 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Toyota Venza XLE HEV - Elevate Your Drive
Discover the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and technology with the 2021 Toyota Venza XLE HEV. This midsize hybrid SUV offers a sophisticated design, advanced features, and exceptional fuel economy, making it the ideal choice for modern drivers.
Key Features:
Hybrid Efficiency: Enjoy outstanding fuel economy with the hybrid powertrain, delivering a combined 39 MPG.
Luxurious Interior: Experience comfort with SofTex-trimmed seats, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable drivers seat.
Advanced Technology: Stay connected with the 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility.
Safety First: Drive confidently with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, including Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.
Stylish Exterior: Turn heads with the sleek design, LED headlights, and 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.
Why Choose the 2021 Toyota Venza XLE HEV?
The Venza XLE HEV combines the practicality of an SUV with the elegance of a luxury vehicle. Whether you're commuting in the city or embarking on a road trip, the Venza offers a smooth, quiet ride and a host of features to keep you and your passengers comfortable and entertained.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
