2021 Volkswagen Jetta

34,553 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline - Navigation - Sunroof

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline - Navigation - Sunroof

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

34,553KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10464378
  • Stock #: AB1820
  • VIN: 3VWE57BU9MM049004

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AB1820
  • Mileage 34,553 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

With a very well utilized interior and excellent fit and finish, this 2021 Jetta is simply a pleasure to ride in. This 2021 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This sedan has 34,553 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Jetta's trim level is Highline. Upgrade to this Jetta Highline and you'll get features like these aluminum wheels, a large Rail2Rail power sunroof, leatherette heated seats and a heated-leather wrapped steering wheel, fully automatic LED headlamps, a larger 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor with rear traffic alert, cruise control, a proximity key with remote keyless entry, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Led Headlights, Android Auto.


Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
App Connect

