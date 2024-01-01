$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
Execline
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # SE910133A
- Mileage 103,703 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Execline is the top-tier trim of the Jetta lineup, blending a stylish design with premium features and advanced technology. Powered by a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, it delivers 147 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This combination offers a smooth, responsive drive while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency. The Jetta Execline is equipped with a variety of exterior features, including LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, and chrome accents, giving it a sleek and modern appearance. The cabin is designed for comfort and sophistication, with leather seating, a panoramic sunroof, and a high-quality infotainment system.
Inside, the Jetta Execline offers a well-appointed interior, with advanced features like a 10.25-inch digital cockpit, a 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a premium 8-speaker sound system. It also comes with a range of safety technologies, such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control. The spacious cabin ensures comfort for all passengers, while the large trunk offers ample cargo space. Overall, the 2021 Jetta Execline stands out as a well-rounded compact sedan, offering a mix of performance, comfort, and technology in a stylish package.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
