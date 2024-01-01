Menu
LANE KEEP ASSIST, ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY, LEATHER SEATS The 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Execline is the top-tier trim of the Jetta lineup, blending a stylish design with premium features and advanced technology. Powered by a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, it delivers 147 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This combination offers a smooth, responsive drive while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency. The Jetta Execline is equipped with a variety of exterior features, including LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, and chrome accents, giving it a sleek and modern appearance. The cabin is designed for comfort and sophistication, with leather seating, a panoramic sunroof, and a high-quality infotainment system. Inside, the Jetta Execline offers a well-appointed interior, with advanced features like a 10.25-inch digital cockpit, a 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a premium 8-speaker sound system. It also comes with a range of safety technologies, such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control. The spacious cabin ensures comfort for all passengers, while the large trunk offers ample cargo space. Overall, the 2021 Jetta Execline stands out as a well-rounded compact sedan, offering a mix of performance, comfort, and technology in a stylish package. <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # SE910133A
  • Mileage 103,703 KM

LANE KEEP ASSIST, ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY, LEATHER SEATS

The 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Execline is the top-tier trim of the Jetta lineup, blending a stylish design with premium features and advanced technology. Powered by a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, it delivers 147 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This combination offers a smooth, responsive drive while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency. The Jetta Execline is equipped with a variety of exterior features, including LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, and chrome accents, giving it a sleek and modern appearance. The cabin is designed for comfort and sophistication, with leather seating, a panoramic sunroof, and a high-quality infotainment system.

Inside, the Jetta Execline offers a well-appointed interior, with advanced features like a 10.25-inch digital cockpit, a 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a premium 8-speaker sound system. It also comes with a range of safety technologies, such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control. The spacious cabin ensures comfort for all passengers, while the large trunk offers ample cargo space. Overall, the 2021 Jetta Execline stands out as a well-rounded compact sedan, offering a mix of performance, comfort, and technology in a stylish package.





All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
MODULAR SEATING
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Exterior

tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
8 speed automatic

