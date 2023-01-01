Menu
2021 Volkswagen Passat

60,583 KM

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Passat

Highline 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip

2021 Volkswagen Passat

Highline 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

60,583KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9449349
  • Stock #: 23UIAA16015
  • VIN: 1VWBA7A32MC016015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Lthrette
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 60,583 KM

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

