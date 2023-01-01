$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Acura RDX
A-Spec - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats - $193.08 /Wk
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
19,276KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10521786
- Stock #: AB1830
- VIN: 5J8TC2H64NL801143
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB1830
- Mileage 19,276 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Dynamic and comfortable with a well appointed cabin and top styling marks, it looks like Acura have covered it all with this 2022 RDX. This 2022 Acura RDX is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2022 Acura RDX is cleaner, sharper, and more distinct, with a modern new take on what a crossover should look and feel like. This Acura RDX has all that it takes to be the best SUV in the Acura lineup, and more so one of the best crossovers within its segment. Styled with a luxurious looking grille and multiple added details, this Acura RDX is no longer just your modern crossover SUV, it is a bold statement piece.This low mileage SUV has just 19,276 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RDX's trim level is A-Spec. Heated and cooled leather seats with Ultrasuede trim and contrasting stitching provide a whole new dimension of luxury and style in this A-Spec RDX. A two row sunroof offers incredible views while your infotainment system, complete with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, and Amazon Alexa, bumps your favorite tunes through an ELS premium audio system. A heated steering wheel and power liftgate further enhance the luxury interior while remote keyless entry offers incredible convenience. This RDX has an incredible active safety suite with lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, blind spot monitoring, and automatic emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $193.08 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Emergency Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Monitoring
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Wi-Fi
