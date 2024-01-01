$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi e-tron
Technik quattro
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BE5725
- Mileage 36,544 KM
Vehicle Description
Electric Vehicle, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, HUD, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation, LED Lights, High Beam Assist, Climate Control, SiriusXM
An exceptional blend of hybrid technology and SUV capacity, this amazing Audi e-tron gives you ample power and outstanding efficiency. This 2022 Audi e-tron is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Audi e-tron has an aerodynamic design that features a low-drag coefficient to maximize fuel efficiency, a large rear cargo area for hauling all of your gear, and the confidence inspiring capability of Audi's quattro all-wheel drive system. This plug-in hybrid e-tron offers a cleaner, more efficient SUV that is coupled with long-distance cruising range and the luxurious detail that Audi is known for providing. This SUV has 36,544 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Dual Asynchronous Electric 355 HP engine.
Our e-tron's trim level is Technik quattro. This Technik trim adds cooled seats for top shelf comfort along with cutting edge tech features like heads up display, Bang and Olufsen 3D sound system, lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise, and a 360 degree aerial view camera. Heated leather seats create a classic and luxurious experience under the panoramic sunroof on this e-tron. The purely electric drivetrain provides a dynamic and exciting drive while a heated steering wheel and memory settings make sure every drive is comfortable. Stay connected using the Audi Connect infotainment system with navigation and the Audi smartphone interface. Proximity keyless entry and power cargo access makes for a valet-like experience while Audi pre sense helps you drive with blind spot assist, lane change assist, collision avoidance assist, and a rear view camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
