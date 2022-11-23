$94,888+ tax & licensing
6043811161
2022 Audi RS 5
Sportback 2.9 TFSI quattro Full Load
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
$94,888
- Listing ID: 9366136
- Stock #: B2640
- VIN: WAURWAF54NA902640
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sonoma Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 240 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation, LED Lights, Climate Control, Proximity Key, SiriusXM, Rear Camera Jaw Dropping, Like New, 2022 Audi RS5 Coupe! Clean History First Owner Like Brand-New Always Kept in Showroom Navigation System 360-Degree Camera with Parking Assistance Panoramic Moonroof Leather Seats Heated Seats Apple CarPlay Android Auto Heated Steering Wheel Blind Spot Detection Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Mitigation LED Head Lights Climate Control Proximity Key This Audi RS5 Sportback is a high-class and badass performance hatchback. This 2022 Audi RS 5 Sportback is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. Bubbling with character, this 2022 Audi RS5 Sportback combines aesthetic appeal with blistering capability that is characteristically RS. Versatility meets high tech performance in the cabin and generous trunk space, offering premium comforts and luxuries while also being capable of hauling its passengers and cargo with ease. With an athletic exterior styled to be both elegant and aggressive, this Audi RS 5 Sportback lets you break away from the daily norm and experience the ultimate German refinement.This coupe has 240 kms. It's sonoma green metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.9-liter V-6 engine. Our RS 5 Sportback's trim level is 2.9 TFSI quattro. This aggressive RS 5 Sportback shows off with a sunroof, heated massaging leather seats, driver memory settings, LCD touchscreen infotainment with navigation, voice activation, wireless Apple CarPlay, and proximity key with push button start. Drive with confidence, employing a safety suite including Audi pre sense city with blind spot assist, lane departure warning, and front and rear parking sensors. This sleek and dynamic exterior is ready to flaunt with a dual exhaust, programmable LED lighting, automatic high beams, and front and rear fog lamps. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $334.38 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $1690 documentation fee ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley Area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the only Pre-Owned Dealership that is located in an Auto Mall in Western Canada! We are located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the premier retailer of used vehicles in the Lower Mainland. You can rest assured knowing that in order for us to operate in an Auto Mall, we are held to the utmost standard of service and reliability in the Pre-Owned vehicle market. Our Quality Guarantee: At Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, we do not perform vehicle service and inspections in-house. To maintain the highest standard of quality required to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full 360 inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd party mechanic shops. This means that our customers can rest assured knowing their vehicle will be fully inspected by an unbiased 3rd party mechanic at no cost to them, every single time. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
