$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
6043811161
2022 Audi SQ5
Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro - Leather Seats
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9300283
- Stock #: B9554
- VIN: WA1C4AFY1N2019554
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B9554
- Mileage 12,753 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Premium Audio, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Apple Carplay, Wi-Fi, Power Liftgate, Collision Assist, Blind Spot Assist, 360 Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Performance Suspension Powerful, dynamic and focused, this Audi SQ5 is sure to make an entrance. This 2022 Audi SQ5 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. For buyers seeking a sporty look and more power without compromising ride quality, this Audi SQ5 delivers a very satisfying balance of comfort and speediness. Inside, the SQ5 offers a tech-rich experience with multiple digital displays and a host of driver-assistance features. This SQ5 is a competent, well-mannered compact luxury crossover that admirably balances both quickness and comfort.This SUV has 12,753 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 349HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. Our SQ5's trim level is Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro. This Technik trim adds amazing tech features like a 19 speaker Bang and Olufsen 3D sound system, climate controlled cupholder, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, lane keep assist, and an aerial view 360 degree camera. A gorgeous sunroof and heated leather seats make for a luxurious experience in this SQ5. This luxury continues with a heated leather steering wheel, memory settings, and the Audi Connect infotainment system complete with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, and wi-fi. Proximity keyless entry and a power liftgate provide a valet experience while this Sq5 helps you drive with Audi Pre Sense including collision avoidance assist, lane departure warning, parking sensors, and blind spot assist. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Serving the Abbotsford, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley Area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the only Pre-Owned Dealership that is located in an Auto Mall in Western Canada! We are located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the premier retailer of used vehicles in the Lower Mainland. You can rest assured knowing that in order for us to operate in an Auto Mall, we are held to the utmost standard of service and reliability in the Pre-Owned vehicle market. o~o
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.