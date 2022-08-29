2022 Audi SQ5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 7 5 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9300283

9300283 Stock #: B9554

B9554 VIN: WA1C4AFY1N2019554

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # B9554

Mileage 12,753 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Interior Heated Steering Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.