Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Audi SQ5

12,753 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

Contact Seller
2022 Audi SQ5

2022 Audi SQ5

Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Audi SQ5

Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro - Leather Seats

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

  1. 9300283
  2. 9300283
  3. 9300283
  4. 9300283
  5. 9300283
  6. 9300283
  7. 9300283
  8. 9300283
  9. 9300283
  10. 9300283
  11. 9300283
  12. 9300283
  13. 9300283
  14. 9300283
  15. 9300283
  16. 9300283
  17. 9300283
  18. 9300283
  19. 9300283
  20. 9300283
  21. 9300283
  22. 9300283
  23. 9300283
  24. 9300283
  25. 9300283
  26. 9300283
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

12,753KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9300283
  • Stock #: B9554
  • VIN: WA1C4AFY1N2019554

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B9554
  • Mileage 12,753 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Premium Audio, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Apple Carplay, Wi-Fi, Power Liftgate, Collision Assist, Blind Spot Assist, 360 Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Performance Suspension Powerful, dynamic and focused, this Audi SQ5 is sure to make an entrance. This 2022 Audi SQ5 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. For buyers seeking a sporty look and more power without compromising ride quality, this Audi SQ5 delivers a very satisfying balance of comfort and speediness. Inside, the SQ5 offers a tech-rich experience with multiple digital displays and a host of driver-assistance features. This SQ5 is a competent, well-mannered compact luxury crossover that admirably balances both quickness and comfort.This SUV has 12,753 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 349HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. Our SQ5's trim level is Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro. This Technik trim adds amazing tech features like a 19 speaker Bang and Olufsen 3D sound system, climate controlled cupholder, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, lane keep assist, and an aerial view 360 degree camera. A gorgeous sunroof and heated leather seats make for a luxurious experience in this SQ5. This luxury continues with a heated leather steering wheel, memory settings, and the Audi Connect infotainment system complete with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, and wi-fi. Proximity keyless entry and a power liftgate provide a valet experience while this Sq5 helps you drive with Audi Pre Sense including collision avoidance assist, lane departure warning, parking sensors, and blind spot assist. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Serving the Abbotsford, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley Area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the only Pre-Owned Dealership that is located in an Auto Mall in Western Canada! We are located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the premier retailer of used vehicles in the Lower Mainland. You can rest assured knowing that in order for us to operate in an Auto Mall, we are held to the utmost standard of service and reliability in the Pre-Owned vehicle market. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Premium Audio
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

2022 Tesla Model Y P...
 19,055 KM
$90,495 + tax & lic
2016 Honda HR-V LX ...
 99,987 KM
$23,488 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Disc...
 71,527 KM
$28,387 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

Call Dealer

604381XXXX

(click to show)

6043811161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory