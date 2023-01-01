$58,990+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW M2
40i xDrive Coupe
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$58,990
+ taxes & licensing
6,171KM
Used
VIN 3MW53CM06N8C37790
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black Vernasca Lthr w/ Blue Contrast Stitching
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA37790
- Mileage 6,171 KM
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Harman/Kardon Sound System
Additional Features
Alpine White
Adaptive Full LED Headlights
Aluminum Tetragon Trim
HEA Package II
Adjustable Seat Side Bolsters
No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 3yr/60k
19inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Double-Spoke 791 M, Black, Perf. RFT
