$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 BMW X5
xDrive40i - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $224.46 /Wk
2022 BMW X5
xDrive40i - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $224.46 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,092KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5UXCR6C06N9L44418
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB2142
- Mileage 45,092 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Decadent and minimalist in equal measure, the interior of this beautiful BMW X5 is classy, tasteful, and endlessly elegant. This 2022 BMW X5 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Bold yet elegantly minimalist, this 2022 BMW X5 is a study in comprehensive and competitive design. Whether you find yourself on a family vacation, running your day to day, or taking a joyride into the woods, this X5 delivers confidence and convenience from every angle. For an SUV that does it all with style, this 2022 BMW X5 easily fits the bill.This SUV has 45,092 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our X5's trim level is xDrive40i. Leather seats and wood trim make for a luxurious cabin topped with a sunroof in this X5 SUV. Navigation, smart device integration, and additional tech features make the voice activated infotainment system an engaging experience. A remote power liftgate and memory seats offer valet style convenience while a heated steering wheel ensures comfort. Park distance control, blind spot detection, and collision avoidance assist helps you drive safer no matter where you go. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $224.46 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Decadent and minimalist in equal measure, the interior of this beautiful BMW X5 is classy, tasteful, and endlessly elegant. This 2022 BMW X5 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Bold yet elegantly minimalist, this 2022 BMW X5 is a study in comprehensive and competitive design. Whether you find yourself on a family vacation, running your day to day, or taking a joyride into the woods, this X5 delivers confidence and convenience from every angle. For an SUV that does it all with style, this 2022 BMW X5 easily fits the bill.This SUV has 45,092 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our X5's trim level is xDrive40i. Leather seats and wood trim make for a luxurious cabin topped with a sunroof in this X5 SUV. Navigation, smart device integration, and additional tech features make the voice activated infotainment system an engaging experience. A remote power liftgate and memory seats offer valet style convenience while a heated steering wheel ensures comfort. Park distance control, blind spot detection, and collision avoidance assist helps you drive safer no matter where you go. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $224.46 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
2018 Audi TT Roadster 2.0 TFSI quattro S tronic - $161.63 /Wk 85,391 KM $38,960 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler Sport 80th Anniversary Unlimited - $155.89 /Wk 69,870 KM $41,264 + tax & lic
2022 Dodge Durango R/T - Leather Seats - Navigation - $192.10 /Wk 46,880 KM $52,689 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-627-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2022 BMW X5