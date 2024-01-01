Menu
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. <br>- 121 Point Inspection<br>- Carfax<br><br><b> We need your trade</b>.....cant find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways ! <br> <br> Decadent and minimalist in equal measure, the interior of this beautiful BMW X5 is classy, tasteful, and endlessly elegant. This 2022 BMW X5 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. <br> <br>Bold yet elegantly minimalist, this 2022 BMW X5 is a study in comprehensive and competitive design. Whether you find yourself on a family vacation, running your day to day, or taking a joyride into the woods, this X5 delivers confidence and convenience from every angle. For an SUV that does it all with style, this 2022 BMW X5 easily fits the bill.This SUV has 45,092 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our X5s trim level is xDrive40i. Leather seats and wood trim make for a luxurious cabin topped with a sunroof in this X5 SUV. Navigation, smart device integration, and additional tech features make the voice activated infotainment system an engaging experience. A remote power liftgate and memory seats offer valet style convenience while a heated steering wheel ensures comfort. Park distance control, blind spot detection, and collision avoidance assist helps you drive safer no matter where you go. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection. <br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of <b>$224.46</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.

2022 BMW X5

45,092 KM

2022 BMW X5

xDrive40i - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $224.46 /Wk

2022 BMW X5

xDrive40i - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $224.46 /Wk

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

Used
45,092KM
VIN 5UXCR6C06N9L44418

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AB2142
  • Mileage 45,092 KM

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Climate Control

REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert

Proximity Key

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM

