2022 Cadillac Escalade
Premium Luxury
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Wireless Charging, Heated Rear Seats, 360 Camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Tow Hitch, LED Lights, Remote Start
This redesigned Cadillac Escalade is the epitome of luxury. This 2022 Cadillac Escalade is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Bold styling has the power to captivate those around you, while you enjoy a powerful yet nimble driving experience every time you sit behind the wheel. A healthy dose of comfort is evident throughout this luxurious SUV with the industry's first curved OLED display has twice the pixel density of a 4K TV. Despite its size, the Cadillac Escalade maintains a perfect balance of luxury, capability and grace. This SUV has 38,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escalade's trim level is Premium Luxury. This luxurious Escalade offers an impressive list of premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, magnetic ride control suspension, a massive 16.9 inch touchscreen that is paired with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, built-in navigation, signature IntelliBeam LED headlights, galvano chrome exterior accents, and premium leather seats. Additional features include heads up display, heated and cooled seats, remote start, a heated power steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, trailering blind spot detection, built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, a premium 19 speaker AKG audio system, augmented reality display, wireless device charging, interior ambient lighting, 360 degree parking camera with a digital rearview mirror, and automatic active brake assist plus so much more!
