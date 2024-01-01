Menu
date 2024-01-01

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. <br>- 121 Point Inspection<br>- Carfax<br><br><b> We need your trade</b>.....cant find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways ! <br> <br> With an appearance thats both sporty and luxurious, this Cadillac XT4 offers something a little different in the compact luxury crossover segment. This 2022 Cadillac XT4 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. <br> <br>This Cadillac XT4 is your newest statement piece and it easily steals the show on any road. The luxury crossovers technology, comfort and convenience resets expectations and allows you to be more connected than ever before. With segment leading rear-leg room, this XT4 has the versatility and style to meet your every need. The only question left is, where will it take you? This SUV has 43,140 kms. Its silver in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our XT4s trim level is Sport. Styled for those that never stop moving, this XT4 Sport turns things up a notch with modern features such as premium seating surfaces and power front seats, a large 8 inch touch screen that features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot connectivity, plus a remote start. Additional features include exclusive aluminum wheels, unique exterior accents, forward collision braking, Teen Driver technology, blind spot detection, an HD rear vision camera, OnStar and Cadillac connected services, LED lights, a power rear liftgate and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Warning, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start. <br> <br/>

Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

Contact Seller

Used
43,140KM
VIN 1GYFZFR46NF141890

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Safety

Onstar
Forward Collision Warning

Power Options

Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi

