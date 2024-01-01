$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Cadillac XT4
Sport - Aluminum Wheels - Power Liftgate
2022 Cadillac XT4
Sport - Aluminum Wheels - Power Liftgate
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,383KM
VIN 1GYFZFR47NF145009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,383 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
Excellent rear leg room makes this Cadillac XT4 one of the most practical luxury crossovers on the market. This 2022 Cadillac XT4 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Cadillac XT4 is your newest statement piece and it easily steals the show on any road. The luxury crossover's technology, comfort and convenience resets expectations and allows you to be more connected than ever before. With segment leading rear-leg room, this XT4 has the versatility and style to meet your every need. The only question left is, where will it take you? This SUV has 42,383 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our XT4's trim level is Sport. Styled for those that never stop moving, this XT4 Sport turns things up a notch with modern features such as premium seating surfaces and power front seats, a large 8 inch touch screen that features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot connectivity, plus a remote start. Additional features include exclusive aluminum wheels, unique exterior accents, forward collision braking, Teen Driver technology, blind spot detection, an HD rear vision camera, OnStar and Cadillac connected services, LED lights, a power rear liftgate and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Warning, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Safety
Onstar
Forward Collision Warning
Power Options
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2022 Cadillac XT4