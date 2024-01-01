Menu
VIN 1G1ZD5ST3NF151251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

This classy and sophisticated Chevrolet Malibu is the perfect way to spoil yourself and your passengers. This 2022 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

From the muscular lines to the soft and luxurious interior, the 2022 Malibu is the perfect marriage of form and function. Taking all the tradition and history in the Malibu name and blending it with bold style and modern technology makes this Malibu the epitome of mid size sedans. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. An efficient powertrain and a quiet ride make this spacious, well-appointed Chevy Malibu a strong choice in the competitive midsize segment.It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Malibu's trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and you'll receive modern technology such as a large 8 inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, streaming audio, signature LED daytime running lamps, remote start, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get exclusive aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, an 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control, a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Led Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, 4g Wifi, Climate Control.


Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Safety

Onstar

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto

Additional Features

LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G WiFi

