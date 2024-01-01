$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Malibu
LT - Remote Start - LED Lights
2022 Chevrolet Malibu
LT - Remote Start - LED Lights
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
Used
VIN 1G1ZD5ST3NF151251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Vehicle Features
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
Onstar
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2022 Chevrolet Malibu