2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
RS REMOTE START, HEATED STEERING, NAVIGATION
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RE018774AA
- Mileage 17,020 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash Your Adventurous Spirit: Introducing the 2022 Chevy Trailblazer RS. Designed to conquer every terrain and ignite your sense of adventure, this compact SUV is the ultimate companion for those who dare to explore.
Bold and dynamic, the Trailblazer RS commands attention with its sporty exterior design and aggressive stance. From its distinctive front grille to its sleek LED headlights, every detail exudes confidence and style. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off-road, this SUV is sure to turn heads wherever you go.
Step inside, and you'll discover a world of comfort and convenience. The Trailblazer RS's spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for weekend getaways or daily commutes. With premium materials and ergonomic design, every journey is a pleasure, whether you're driving across town or across the country.
But the Trailblazer RS isn't just about looksit's also packed with performance and innovation. Equipped with a powerful engine and advanced drivetrain, this SUV delivers responsive handling and impressive power on demand. Whether you're tackling winding mountain roads or cruising down the highway, you can trust that the Trailblazer RS will deliver a thrilling driving experience every time.
Stay connected and entertained on the go with the Trailblazer RS's intuitive technology features. From its touchscreen infotainment system to its smartphone integration capabilities, you'll have everything you need to stay connected and in control wherever you go.
Safety is paramount, and the Trailblazer RS offers peace of mind with a suite of advanced safety features and driver assistance technologies. Whether you're navigating busy city streets or tackling rugged terrain, you can trust that the Trailblazer RS has your back.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
