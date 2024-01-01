$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Chrysler 300
Touring L - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
2022 Chrysler 300
Touring L - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C3CCADG1NH236472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This Chrysler 300 epitomizes American luxury, with spacious and comfortable interior and punchy performance. This 2022 Chrysler 300 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Chrysler 300 raises the bar again with its impressive design and engineering features that make every drive delightful. Advanced technology and outstanding capability meet classic luxury elements, while the bold profile commands a solid presence everywhere you go. If you want a modern car that still holds true to classic American design language, look no further than the impressive Chrysler 300.It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 292HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 300's trim level is Touring L. Stepping up to this Touring L trim enhances this luxury sedan with power and heated Nappa leather seats, an Alpine audio system, proximity keyless entry with remote start, ParkSense front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, and fog lamps. Stay connected on the go with Uconnect 4C featuring navigation, SiriusXM, real-time traffic updates, and a Wi-Fi hotspot for internet access. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, fog lights, stylish aluminum wheels, body-coloured exterior accents and a 60/40 split folding rear bench seat for extra cargo space. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CCADG1NH236472.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This Chrysler 300 epitomizes American luxury, with spacious and comfortable interior and punchy performance. This 2022 Chrysler 300 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Chrysler 300 raises the bar again with its impressive design and engineering features that make every drive delightful. Advanced technology and outstanding capability meet classic luxury elements, while the bold profile commands a solid presence everywhere you go. If you want a modern car that still holds true to classic American design language, look no further than the impressive Chrysler 300.It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 292HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 300's trim level is Touring L. Stepping up to this Touring L trim enhances this luxury sedan with power and heated Nappa leather seats, an Alpine audio system, proximity keyless entry with remote start, ParkSense front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, and fog lamps. Stay connected on the go with Uconnect 4C featuring navigation, SiriusXM, real-time traffic updates, and a Wi-Fi hotspot for internet access. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, fog lights, stylish aluminum wheels, body-coloured exterior accents and a 60/40 split folding rear bench seat for extra cargo space. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CCADG1NH236472.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
2021 GMC Canyon Denali - Cooled Seats - Navigation - $160.48 /Wk 86,112 KM $42,480 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk - Navigation - $104.50 /Wk 125,385 KM $25,190 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 Big Horn 251,050 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Abbotsford Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-627-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2022 Chrysler 300