2022 Dodge Challenger

92 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

2022 Dodge Challenger

2022 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat - Heated Seats

2022 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat - Heated Seats

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10187856
  • Stock #: AB1726
  • VIN: 2C3CDZL96NH179541

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # AB1726
  • Mileage 92 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

Touting some of the most powerful muscle cars ever, the Dodge Challenger is an iconic, legendary name. This 2022 Dodge Challenger is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The 2022 Dodge Challenger is really entering its golden age. With all the heritage of being one of the last pony cars in the 60s and 70s, and all the technology that the new iteration uses, the Dodge Challenger is certainly going to be remembered as a classic muscle car in the future. Own a piece of history in this powerful, practical, and iconic Dodge Challenger. This low mileage coupe has just 92 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 797HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Challenger's trim level is SRT Hellcat. The legendary Hellcat Challenger requires very little introduction. This pure muscle car has 717 HP, sport tuned adaptive suspension, Bilstein shocks, and all the cool logos and badges to match. Heated seats and a heated steering wheel provide excellent luxury, while your Uconnect 4C gets upgraded with a larger touchscreen, Alpine premium audio, wi-fi, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Remote keyless entry and rain sensing wipers provide convenience while aluminum wheels offer incredible style. A rear view camera makes sure you can see over that iconic trunk. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Performance Suspension, Premium Audio, Wi-fi, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZL96NH179541.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $728.34 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.

Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Mechanical

Performance Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Park Assist
Wi-Fi
UConnect 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

