2022 Dodge Charger
SRT Hellcat Widebody - Leather Seats
2,560KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10161072
- Stock #: AB1721
- VIN: 2C3CDXL93NH103148
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB1721
- Mileage 2,560 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
For a muscle sedan without compromise, check out this Dodge Charger. This 2022 Dodge Charger is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This low mileage sedan has just 2,560 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 717HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Charger's trim level is SRT Hellcat Widebody. The legendary Hellcat Charger requires very little introduction. This pure muscle car has 717 HP, sport tuned adaptive suspension, Bilstein shocks, a widebody package, and all the cool logos and badges to match. Heated leather seats and a heated steering wheel provide excellent luxury, while your Uconnect 4C gets upgraded with a larger touchscreen, Alpine premium audio, wi-fi, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Remote keyless entry and rain sensing wipers provide convenience while aluminum wheels offer incredible style. A rear view camera makes sure you do not scratch that beautiful paint. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Performance Suspension, Premium Audio, Wi-fi, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDXL93NH103148.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Mechanical
Performance Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Parking Sensors
Wi-Fi
UConnect 4
